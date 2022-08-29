18-year-old Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake

An Indiana man drowned while swimming with friends Sunday evening in Milford Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, and two friends were trying to reach a floating swimming platform on Sears Lake shortly after 8 p.m. The platform was about 25 feet from the shoreline.

Auxier, who was from Fountain City, Ind., went under the water and didn't resurface.

The Milford Township police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the Milford Township Fire Department responded, and Auxier was found in about 15 feet of water.

Authorities said first responders attempted CPR, but Auxier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner ruled that it was an accidental drowning.