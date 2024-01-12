18-year-old killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

An 18-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a car in Columbus Township at about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has not released the man’s name yet.

EMS crews were sent to the area of Gratiot Road and Redwood Drive, near the Pinewoods on the Lakes neighborhood, where they found a 2012 Ford Escape that had struck the man who was walking in the roadway.

The 18-year-old man was a Columbus Twp. resident. The driver of the Escape, and its passenger were both unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said neither alcohol or speed appeared to have been a factor.