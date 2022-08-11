18-year-old pedestrian struck running across the Lodge Freeway

A male pedestrian running across the freeway in Detroit was struck late Wednesday night, police say.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the Lodge Freeway near McNichols after reports that someone was running across the road. While en-route, they received a second call that someone had been struck be a vehicle in the left lane.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes, a tweet from police.

The individual has been identified as an 18-year-old man. It's unclear why he was on the freeway. He is in critical condition after being taken to a local hospital.,

The driver that struck the pedestrian stopped at the scene, police say.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.