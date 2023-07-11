18-year-old shot fireworks at marked police cruiser over Fourth of July, police say

article

It was a busy evening for Dearborn police on the Fourth of July, with the department saying they received more than 50 fireworks-related calls during the holiday.

Among the more eventful calls was when one individual launched large mortar-style fireworks at a marked police cruiser that had two people inside.

The explosion caused damage to the patrol unit. It also led to an 18-year-old's arrest after a four-day investigation by Dearborn police officers.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. to the area of Fordson High School due to the influx of fireworks incidents. It was while the cruiser was parked when Wael Harb pointed the fireworks he was holding at the cruiser.

MORE: Family offers $5,000 reward for info on elderly Rochester woman, missing since late June

Inside was an officer and a civilian, neither of which were injured. Harb meanwhile fled the scene on foot.

He was later taken into custody on July 8 after police identified him.

Debris from fireworks pointed at a police cruiser in Dearborn.

He was arraigned on July 10 in the 19th District Court on two felony explosives counts, malicious destruction of fire or police property, and assaulting or resisting an police officer.

He was given a $30,000 bond at 10%.