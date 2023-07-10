Family offers $5,000 reward for info on elderly Rochester woman, missing since late June

article

An elderly Rochester woman remains missing and may be endangered according to police

Mary Agnes Sullivan has been missing since June 28 or 29, according to police after leaving her home. She would be driving a gray Honda HRV Michigan plate DYU-4806. Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to finding Sullivan, 79.

Her vehicle was last seen in the Huron County/Bad Axe area on June 29th around 6 p.m. She was the subject of a welfare check/reckless driving incident called in by a motorist. Police say officers check the area and were not able to find her car.

Sullivan is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has a short, gray/white hair color and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a light blue button-up dress shirt or blouse and blue jeans.

Police say she is a heavy smoker and frequently attempts to pay for items/services with personal checks. She is a prior resident of California and may talk about heading there. She does not have a cell phone and may appear confused or disoriented.

If you have any information about her or her whereabouts please call the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.



