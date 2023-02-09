$180 'inflation relief' checks: House approves Whitmer's tax cut package despite opposition

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's tax cut package, which includes $180 "inflation relief" checks for taxpayers, was approved by the House on Thursday, despite struggles to get the votes.

The governor was not able to get all Democrats on board, and by 10 a.m. it was clear she did not have the votes, so the lobbying increased. At one point, five of Whitmer's lieutenants were on the floor, including her main lobbyist Curtis Hertel, otrying to convince Democrats to vote for the package.

READ: What it will take for Michigan residents to get $180 'inflation relief' check

Whitmer joined in the lobbying effort making personal phone calls and in one case making a personal plea to a moderate Republican to vote yes. However, House GOP leader Matt Hall was telling his members that unless the governor agreed to roll back the income tax rate, his side would not give her any votes. Whitmer did not want to do that.

When it came time to vote, the package got the votes it needed, but was met with opposition and yelling.