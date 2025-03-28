The Brief One mother's search for justice has finally yielded results after her son was murdered more than two years ago A 19-year-old was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Derrell Rockette Alisha Sanders thanked Detroit's police chief and a commander for helping bring her a step closer to closure



For Alisha Sanders, the room in her home that memorializes her son isn't the same as having him home. And until recently, she was no where closer to finding closure after he was murdered in 2022.

But a recent break in the case has led to the arrest and charge of a 19-year-old in connection with Derrell Rockette.

Big picture view:

Alisha Sanders says her son was "the life of the party."

"And he loved his family," she said. "This was a saying he used to say to me: ‘hey lady’."

Along with the room dedicated to her son, Rockette, a father of three who died at the age of 32, was a teddy bear he gifted her for Mother's Day.

"I get the teddy bear and I talk to him and put one of the throws over me. And I always tell him I’m not giving up. I’m not giving up on him," said Sanders.

Rockette was killed on Dec. 10, 2022. Footage was taken inside a home on Ashton Avenue on Detroit's west side.

Sanders appeared with Crime Stoppers and even founded a movement called Mothers Keeping Boots on the Ground to raise awareness for those who have also lost loved ones.

Dig deeper:

Now, more than three years later, Darnell Franklin Jr., 19, has been charged with first-degree murder and numerous weapons charges.

Having the support of other parents who have lost kids was what helped, Sanders said.

"We were on the police, on the mayor, the deputy mayor, just everybody," she said.

She thanked Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and Cmdr. Rebecca McKay for listening to her - hoping one day to feel closure - even if the arrest is not the end of the story.

"You should know that my son was loved. And I hope - I pray - that I can get some closure for my son. Because there’s no such thing as justice to me," said Sanders.

Franklin's bond was set at $250,000 cash surety.

Darnell Franklin Jr., 19