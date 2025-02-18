19-year-old Dearborn driver killed in rollover crash on Southfield freeway

article

The Brief A 19-year-old died after a violent rollover crash on the Southfield freeway Tuesday afternoon. The crash, said to have been caused by speeding, happened at Plymouth Road.



The driver was partially ejected and trapped in the vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The Dearborn man's car could be seen upside down, resting against the overpass wall at Plymouth Road.

State troopers arrived to find the car on its side, but the vehicle apparently rolled when the 19-year-old was removed. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

MSP says witnesses reported the driver traveling at a high rate of speed, losing control and rolling over. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The freeway was currently closed for the investigation and clean up.

"This is another preventable crash." said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "We continue to see these same risky dangerous driving behaviors leading to serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways. We continue to remind drivers to drive the speed limit, limit distractions and do not drive impaired."

State police says the man's family has been notified and that the crash investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Michigan State Police on X, formerly Twitter.



