19-year-old Ferndale woman shot multiple times while laying in bed Friday morning

A Ferndale woman was shot multiple times in her home early Thursday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Ferndale Police were dispatched to the 300 Block of West Bennett after reports of numerous shots being fired. Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds.

"Our officers located a 19-year-old female resident who had been shot several times. The suspect shot into the home," said Ferndale Police Sgt. Baron Brown.

Neighbors told FOX 2 both a mom and daughter that live in the house have resided there for several years and were described as "good people."

The woman was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for treatment, however, her condition is unknown at this time.

Police don't have a lead on the incident and have asked anyone in the area with information or have camera systems attached to their home for them to review to please give them a call.

"We haven't developed enough information to lead us to a suspect. We are asking any neighbors in the area that heard or saw anything suspicious to please call us," said Brown.

If anyone does have information, the number to call is (248) 541-3650.