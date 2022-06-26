19-year-old killed in one-car crash, passenger minorly injured in St. Clair County

St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash; killing a 19-year-old and minorly injuring a 22-year-old on Saturday.

The 19-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger were driving in a 2011 Ford Escape in Cottrellville Twp. They were heading southbound on McKinley Rd near Markel Rd when at 10:33 p.m., the driver lost control of the car and rolled, investigators said.

The 19-year-old was ejected from the car and transported by EMS to a nearby hospital, deputies said. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries.

The 22-year-old was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators said the 19-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt and that speed was a factor in this crash.

The St. Clair County Accident Investigation Team is continuing the investigation.

