MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday.

Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway.

He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near Sinai-Grace Hospital, according to MSP. That's when he noticed a crossover-type car following him.

Troopers said he entered SB M-10 at Meyers and got into the left lane when the car started shooting at him.

His car was hit by gunfire several times, and he was struck twice in his right side, said MSP. He was last listed in stable condition.

His car was towed for processing and the investigation is ongoing.

