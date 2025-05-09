19-year-old woman charged with murder after Eastpointe Foot Locker shooting

article

The Brief The 19-year-old suspect was arraigned with fatally shooting two and wounding two others in front of Foot Locker in Eastpointe. Lakylia Taylor faced a judge and was emotional during the appearance, while her attorney argued the shooting was in self-defense. Taylor's brother, Dejuan, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.



Four people were shot and two killed in front of the Foot Locker in Eastpointe on Saturday, and it was all caught on store security cameras.

On Thursday, 19-year-old suspect Lakylia Taylor appeared distraught during a video arraignment.

The backstory:

Investigators say this started out as an argument between two groups of people that knew each other when things turned physically violent.

One of the victims allegedly had a gun and the defense attorney claimed "that person" tried to kill Taylor’s brother, Dejuan.

"She didn’t know this individual. She had no beef with this individual," said Randall Upshaw, defense attorney. "But she’s crying out there watching her brother attempt to be murdered. At this point, she runs to the car and grabs what we believe to be her brother’s pistol."

Her attorney argued the shooting was self-defense — but the prosecutor’s office was not buying it.

"Miss Taylor is on video shooting the victims at point-blank range," said Kumar Palepu, Macomb County assistant prosecutor. "She repeatedly fired at one of the victims while he was on the ground.

"There is no question she committed these crimes. This happened in broad daylight in a public shopping area lives were taken, and other innocent bystanders were at risk."

"It’s a tragedy, two people lost their lives," said Det. Lt. Alexander Holish, Eastpointe police. "Ultimately, Miss Taylor’s life is going to be altered forever whatever the outcome of the case."

Lakylia Taylor is now charged with second-degree murder, felony firearms, assault with attempt to do murder, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon.

And in a surprise twist - Lakylia Taylor’s brother - Dejuan Taylor, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

As for the primary suspect, Lakylia Taylor, her bond was set at $2.5 million cash surety.

She will be back in court on May 20.

The Source: Information for this story is taken from Taylor's arraignment and previous reports.



