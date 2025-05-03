2 killed, 2 wounded in a shooting outside Foot Locker in Eastpointe

article

Four people were shot - two fatally, outside Foot Locker in Eastpointe on May 3.

What they're saying:

The shooting took place outside the store at 17755 E. Eight Mile Road around 2:45 p.m. Eastpointe police responded to the scene and found a man who had been fatally shot.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them passed away.

A short time later, another gunshot victim was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects and victims knew each other. The two groups of people argued in the parking lot which turned physical.

A suspect grabbed a handgun from a car and started shooting during the fight. The suspect fled the parking lot in a black four door sedan.

Police say there is no danger to the public due to the fact that the shooting was not random. The suspect is still at large.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the injured victims are currently unknown.

Police have not shared a description of the suspect in this incident.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.