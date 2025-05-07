Foot Locker shooting: Man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside Eastpointe store

article

One of the people involved in a shooting outside an Eastpointe Foot Locker that left two dead over the weekend is now facing charges.

Dejuan Jermaine Taylor, 21, of Detroit, was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence, firearms larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, and larceny less then $200.

The backstory:

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, Taylor was with his sister in the parking lot of a Foot Locker on Eight Mile around 2:50 p.m. Saturday when they got into an argument with another group of people that they knew. This argument turned physical, and Taylor was taken to the ground by the other group.

Lucido said someone in the group that was fighting Taylor was armed, so Taylor's sister ran to get her gun. She allegedly shot at the group, killing two people and wounding another person from that group. Taylor was also wounded.

Afterward, Taylor allegedly took a gun and some magazines that were on the ground near one of the injured people and fled with his sister.

"This was a senseless act of violence. We hope this serves as a powerful reminder that such acts of violence will not be tolerated, and justice will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law," Lucido said.

What's next:

Taylor's sister turned herself into police on Monday. She has not been charged.

Meanwhile, Taylor was remanded to the Macomb County Jail, where he will remain until his next court hearing on May 20.