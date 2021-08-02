19-year-old woman dead after car rear-ended on US-23 in Monroe County

article

A 19-year-old female was killed in a traffic crash in Monroe County Sunday evening after a vehicle carrying multiple people braked suddenly and was rear-ended.

Michigan State Police deputies were dispatched to US-23 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a personal injury crash in Whiteford Township.

Evidence of the scene was discovered south of Rauch Road in the freeway's southbound lanes.

Police investigating the incident determined that a gray Chevrolet Trax carrying three people had braked "for an undetermined reason" and was struck in the rear.

The vehicle that hit the Trax was a gray Jeep Patriot that was driven by a 53-year-old male.

The female involved in the accident was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment. Despite lifesaving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

She was a resident of Ottawa Lake.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers on scene were assisted by the Summerfield Township Fire Department, the Whiteford Township Fire Department, the Bedford Township Fire Department, and Monroe County Ambulance.

Anyone having further information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.