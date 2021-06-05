19-year-old woman shot trying to break up a fight

article



According to Detroit Police, around 11:25 pm on Friday in the 18000 block of Albion, a 19-year-old woman was shot trying to break up a fight.

Police say there was a physical altercation between the victims' friend and a group of people when an unknown suspect starting firing a gun.

The 19-year-old was hit in the body and taken to a local hospital where she is listed in temporary serious condition, said police.

The suspect is described as a black male who is 6'2 and was last wearing a red, white, and blue basketball jersey.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detroit Police at 313-596-5940.

