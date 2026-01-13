2 arrested as anti-Trump protests march in Detroit amid Trump visit

The Brief Despite hundreds marching against Trump, there were only two detained by Detroit police. On Tuesday a large protest was held while the president spoke at Motor City Casino. Aside from anti-Trump messaging, there was plenty of anti-ICE sentiment after the Minneapolis shooting last week.



While President Donald Trump spoke to the Detroit Economic Club Tuesday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets outside.

Those who took to the streets denounced ICE and the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Demonstrators were mainly contained in the area of Temple and Trumbull which was where police contained them.

Two protesters detained by Detroit police, were ticketed and released for disobeying officers.

"There are people out here that are trying to make a living and trying to do the best that they can and we pay so many taxes," said one woman protesting. "There's so much corporate greed."

"I'm mad about the gross government overreach. I'm mad about the blatant lies," said another protester.

FOX 2: "Name one lie?"

"That Renee Good was a domestic terrorist - and she was not," she said. "She was a mother. She was a U. S. Citizen. She was practicing her constitutional rights of protest, and the fact that she is dead is horrific."

Most of the protesters were peaceful with the exception of the arrests, but made noise, and made themselves heard.

All in all, it was a day when the president got to explain his side of the agenda and outside the protesters got to share their side.

There were only two pro-Trump demonstrators that could be seen among the hundreds outside.

