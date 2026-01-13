President Trump visiting Detroit on Tuesday -- What to expect

The Brief President Donald Trump is visiting Metro Detroit on Tuesday. He plans to speak to the Detroit Economic Club and tour the Ford Rouge complex. The president was last in Michigan in April 2025.



President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday afternoon during a visit to Michigan.

His stop in Detroit is expected to draw both supporters and protests.

What we know:

Tuesday's stop in Michigan, a state where he earned 49% of the vote in 2024, is the president's first stop in the state since last April. He is expected to speak about manufacturing and the economy during the Economic Club visit. His visit comes just ahead of the start of the Detroit Auto Show.

The president is also scheduled to visit the Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn, where the F-Series trucks are made.

Last time he was in the state, he announced new fighter jets headed to Selfridge Air National Guard Base during a rally in Warren.

Dig deeper:

Trump's last visit with the Detroit Economic Club came while he was on the campaign trail in the fall of 2024. During that stop, he made comments about the city that drew ire from some.

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit" if Kamala Harris is elected president, he said during that visit.

Related article

His remarks drew backlash from many leaders, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and then-Mayor Mike Duggan, who praised the city's progress.