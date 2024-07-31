2 arrested in fatal assault of 6-year-old in Madison Heights

article

Two people have been arrested in the fatal beating of a 6-year-old in Madison Heights, according to police.

First responders responded to a call of a child not breathing at a mobile home park in the 25000 block of Dequindre at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, the child was found unresponsive and had several physical injuries," police said in a release.

The child was first transported to Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital and then to Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested, their identities are being withheld until they are charged and arraigned.

"This is a tragic incident, and the Madison Heights Police Department will work to bring justice on behalf of this juvenile victim," said the department in a press release.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Detective Lieutenant Koehler at 248- 837-2732 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

