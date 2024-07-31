2 cats suffer smoke inhalation in Northville townhome fire

Two cats are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a townhome in Northville.

Fire crews responded to The Coves of Northville of Taft near Eight Mile just before 1 a.m. Wednesday for the blaze that started on the second floor of one of the homes. Two cats inside the home where the fire started "were exposed to some heavy smoke," according to Northville Fire Chief Matt Samhat.

The animals were given oxygen and are expected to survive.

The fire was contained to the unit where it started, but residents in four or five other nearby units were displaced after water and smoke damage. Fire officials said they may be able to return when the homes are ventilated in a day or two. The home where the fire started is a total loss, though.