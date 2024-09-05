2 charged in alleged drug deal turned shooting at Veterans Memorial Park in Warren

Two men involved in an alleged drug deal that escalated into a shooting at Veterans Memorial Park in Warren over the weekend are facing charges.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, 18-year-old Robert Johnson of Eastpointe and 22-year-old Illya Green Jr. of Oak Park were arraigned in connection to the incident, which took place on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Johnson and a 16-year-old are accused of meeting up with Green at the park to buy drugs from him, and then producing handguns and taking off with the drugs, the prosecutor's office released. In exchange, Green "fired multiple shots at the robbers, hitting the juvenile."

The teenager was struck multiple times in his arm and lower extremities and is still at a local hospital, listed in critical condition, according to police.

Johnson has been charged with:

Armed robbery, a life felony

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a life felony

Felony firearm, a mandatory two-year felony

Carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony

Green has been charged with:

Carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony

Delivery of a controlled substance, a four-year felony

Felony firearm, a mandatory two-year felony

Johnson and Green were each given a $500,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%, according to the prosecutor's office. If released, they each must wear a GPS tether.

"What began as an alleged drug transaction quickly escalated into a dangerous situation involving firearms, causing great risk to the public. These actions endangered not only those involved but also the entire community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.