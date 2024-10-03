2 charged in attempted armed robbery, carjacking against woman in Waterford

article

Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they attempted to carjack a woman at gunpoint at a gas station in Waterford Township.

The incident took place at a Citgo gas station on Walton Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Anthony Deshaun Jones Jr. of Lansing and Herbert Lee Artis Jr. of Grand Blanc allegedly showed up in what was later determined to be a stolen black Ford Mustang, according to Waterford police. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the woman, who was pumping gas, and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

"The woman was assisted by another patron of the gas station, also filling their vehicle, and both (suspects) got back into the Mustang and fled," police said in a release.

A Be On the Lookout was issued for the Mustang and suspects. Later that day, an off-duty officer saw the car at a Meijer on Highland Road. The officer reported the suspects and watched them until police arrived and stopped them.

Both men were arrested and two handguns, magazines, and ammunition were recovered, according to police.

Jones was charged with carjacking, concealing a weapon, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and weapons-felony firearm.

Artis was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearms by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and weapons-felony firearm.

The suspects were arraigned in the 51st District Court where they each received a $100,000 cash/surety bond, with no option of paying 10%.