2 in custody after trying to carjack woman as she pumped gas in Waterford Township

Two carjacking suspects are behind bars after an off-duty Waterford Township police officer spotted the car they were using to commit crimes in the parking lot of a Meijer store over the weekend.

Police said the men were driving a stolen Ford Mustang when they attempted to carjack a woman at gunpoint at a Citgo at 4289 Walton Blvd. on Saturday afternoon. One of the men was armed with a handgun when the suspects approached the woman as she was pumping gas and demanded her keys. When another customer interjected, the men fled.

A Be On the Lookout was issued for the Mustang and suspects, and later that day an off-duty officer saw the car at the Meijer on Highland Road. The officer reported that they spotted the suspects and watched the men until police arrived and stopped the car.

Both men were arrested, and two handguns, magazines, and ammunition were recovered.

The suspects are awaiting charges.