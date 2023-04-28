2 charged in connection with 2013 Ypsilanti rape after DNA links them to crime

Two suspects are facing charges stemming from a rape that happened 10 years ago in Ypsilanti.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, the victim was at a gathering in April 2013. She fell asleep on a couch and woke up on the floor without her pants on.

The victim was worried she had been sexually assaulted, so she went to a hospital. Her rape kit was tested as part of the Washtenaw County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) initiative in 2017, and DNA came back to Douglas Johnson IV, 33, of Flint, and Rapheal Holman, 32, of Taylor.

"This is the kind of case we are only able to bring charges for through the incredible dedication and vital work of our SAKI teams throughout the state," Nessel said. "Ten years after this assault we are still able to bring charges, and I want other survivors out there to see that. That is possible because of the tremendous work and determination of teams like the Washtenaw SAKI team, whose efforts I am grateful for and applaud."

Holman and Johnson are each charged with one count of the following charges:

CSC 1st (multiple variables – accomplices and/or personal injury)

CSC 2nd (multiple variables – accomplices and/or personal injury)

CSC 3rd (incapacitated victim)

CSC 4th (incapacitated victim)