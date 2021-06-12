2 children injured in crash on I-94 in Romulus

Two children were among those injured in a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning on I-94 in Romulus. Two adults were also injured.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to eastbound I-94 near Merriman Road just after midnight Saturday. According to police, the driver of the 2008 Nissan was driving recklessly, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour, before she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a sign post.

When troopers arrived, they found a two-year-old child that was unresponsive. Troopers performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived to transfer to child to Children's Hospital, where the two-year-old is listed in critical condition. A seven-month-old, who was in the backseat of the vehicle is listed in serious condition. The exact extent of the injuries is unknown, but police say the children were not properly restrained.

The 25-year-old woman who was driving the car is also listed in critical condition and the male front seat passenger is listed in serious condition.