2 days of grown-up book fairs coming to Royal Oak self-serve taproom

As the kids head back to school, fill your own library at two adult book fairs planned next week at Royal Oak's North End Taproom.

Fellow Royal Oak business Sidetrack Bookshop will be at North End on Aug. 27 and 28 with books and book-related items to browse while you enjoy beer from the taproom's dozens of taps. Wine and nonalcoholic drinks are available, as well. North End also serves food, so come hungry.

"We had a blast working with Sidetrack for the previous book fair and are thrilled to partner with them again!" says Katheryn Stoia, owner of North End Taproom. "This time around, we will be able to have the garage doors at the taproom open, so the community can really enjoy the end of the summer season during this event."

Sidetrack set up at North End in the winter for the first boozy book fair that drew a massive crowd.

"We’re thrilled to celebrate the joy of back to school with North End," said Jenny Carney, co-founder of Sidetrack Bookshop. "Our first grown-up book fair at North End had a line around the block on a cold January evening. What better way to enjoy the last days of the summer and the start of a new school year than with the thrill of new books and great food and drinks?"

The book fairs are free and un-ticketed, but guests planning to attend are asked to RSVP to help the businesses gauge interest. RSVP here.

If the winter fair is any indication of how the turnout will be at these upcoming events, guests can expect to wait a bit to get into North End.

Book fair hours will be from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 27 and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 28.