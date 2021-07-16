2 dead, 1 in serious condition after triple shooting on Detroit's west side

Two people are dead and a third is in serious condition after a triple shooting on Detroit's west side.

According to police two men, ages 28 and 31 were found shot dead at a home. The third man, a 26-year-old, had been shot in the leg and abdomen.

Police were called to the home, located on 15000 block of Washburn near Chalfonte Street.

Law enforcement is still determining what motive might have been behind the violence, but sources say they're considering a drug deal gone wrong.

"I was asleep and all of a sudden, it was just the loudest assault rifle sounds and I got up - there were two sets of them. The first was a quick burst, then like 10 shots," said one neighbor. "But they were loud. Real loud."

The 31-year-old was found dead inside the home while the 28-year-old was found shot outside it.

Police have been investigating the scene since about 3 a.m.

They don't have an identification of the suspect at this time.