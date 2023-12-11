2 dead after head-on crash in Macomb County

A head-on crash involving three vehicles left two people dead Sunday in Washington Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said an Oakland Township man was driving a Ford Bronco south on Van Dyke Road when he crossed the center line near West Road around 12:40 p.m. The Bronco hit a Toyota Prius head-on, and then the Prius was rear-ended by a Chrysler 200. The Bronco also hit a utility pole and brought down live wires.

The 58-year-old man driving the Bronco was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, where he died.

A 38-year-old Livonia man who was a passenger in the Prius also died. He was pronounced dead at Troy Beaumont Hospital.

"Our sincere condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones in the tragic incident," said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "We are extremely thankful for the outstanding collaborative efforts of the MCSO, Washington Fire & EMS, Bruce Township and Shelby Township Fire Departments."