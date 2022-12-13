2 dead after semi-truck crosses US-23 median, causing multi-vehicle crash

article

A crash on US-23 in Livingston County involving multiple semi-trucks and vehicles killed two people Monday night.

According to police, a semi traveling north was south of Lee Road in Green Oak Township when they crossed the median just before 9:30 p.m. The semi hit a southbound semi-truck head-on.

That crash led to crashes involving the semi that crossed the median, a pickup truck, and an SUV. The pickup caught fire, and the driver was ejected and died.

Police said the driver of the semi that was hit head-on also died.

Two teens in the SUV were shaken up but not hurt. The driver who crossed over survived and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.