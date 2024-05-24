2 Detroit police officers injured in crash after being T-boned

article

Two Detroit police officers were injured after a DPD cruiser was T-boned by a vehicle on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Grand Boulevard when the police SUV was hit in the side by an SUV at the Forest intersection at 12:45 p.m., according to Detroit police.

A third person, the driver of the car that struck the cruiser, was transported to a local hospital along with the two officers.

All three people are listed in stable condition, according to police.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Photos by Scott Wolchek/FOX 2



