2 Detroit police officers injured in hit and run on west side

Two Detroit police officers were injured in a hit and run on the city's west side.

Detroit Police tells us a Nissan Pathfinder ran a red light at W.Chicago and Braile Street hitting the marked cruiser, then taking off.

The officers car spun out, hit a tree, and caught fire. Thankfully both made it out in time, and are expected to survive.

"They have sustained non life threatening injuries, but they are up and moving," said a DPD officer in charge at the scene. "They are at the hospital being evaluated to make sure they don't have further serious injuries."

Police are looking for a white Nissan Pathfinder with heavy front end damage and is missing part of its bumper.