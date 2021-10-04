2 employees shot in parking lot of auto sales business in Clinton Twp

Two men were shot in the parking lot of R&R Auto Sales Monday afternoon in Clinton Township.

According to police a caller reported, an unknown suspect had shot the two employees and fled on foot to an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then fled southbound from the location, at 411 Gratiot Avenue.

Police say the circumstances are not known what led to the shooting.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital and are being treated for their injuries. The two victims are reported in stable condition and expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact: Detective J. Anderson at 586-493-7854.

