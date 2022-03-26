2 firefighters injured Saturday morning on Detroit's west side

Two Detroit firefighters were injured Saturday morning while on duty on Detroit's west side.

Chief James Harris said one firefighter suffered second degree burns and the other has a minor sprain. However, what lead to their injuries and their conditions were not disclosed.

The Detroit Fire Department was called out Saturday morning at approximately 9 a.m. to a house fire on Briarcliff Road, between Norfolk and Bloomfield Street, near 8 Mile Road and Livernois.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The house has extensive damages, including a partial collapse on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.