2 injured after altercation leads to shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side.

The shooting happened Sunday around 2:07 a.m. in the 8700 block of Grand River.

Police say there was an altercation between a group of individuals inside a local bar when an unknown suspect shot two females.

The 22-year-old was listed in critical condition, and the 29-year-old was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police.

