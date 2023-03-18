2 men fatally shot in a car on Detroit's west side, police say

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of two men Saturday.

DPD said the shooting happened around 2:51 a.m. in the 15300 block of Hartwell St. Police said they responded to a shot spotter run at the location.

Investigators said a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were both discovered shot inside a tan Chevy Tahoe. EMS pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

Detroit police did not share any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

