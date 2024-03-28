2 injured in Detroit shooting, police search for suspect

article

Two men, ages 26 and 33, were shot while inside a vehicle on Saturday, Detroit police said.

The shooting took place around 2 p.m., in the area of Conner Street and Harper Avenue in Detroit. Both victims survived and are in the hospital, being treated for their injuries.

"The unknown suspect fled the scene in a black SUV," according to a police release. "Detectives want to speak to the person-of-interest who was in the area at the time of the incident."

(Provided by the Detroit Police Department)

The person-of-interest is described as a male who appears to be around 25-30 in age. He has a medium Afro and was last seen wearing a black jacket, and black jeans, police released.

DetroitRewards.tv is offering a $500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. The case number, 2403230021, must be included in your tip.

Those who recognize the man or the black SUV, or have any information about the shooting, are asked to call DPD's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv