2 injured in hydrogen tank explosion at Henry Ford Hospital parking deck

Two people were injured in an explosion in the parking deck of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit Friday night.

The explosion was caused by a hydrogen tank in which the valve was not turned off in the car, according to the vehicle owner, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

A 60-year-old woman suffered burns and was complaining of chest pain and a 60-year-old male was injured as well, but his condition is unknown.

Fornell said the car is a total loss with the car parked on each side also damaged. The parking deck, which is one level below the street. did not take on much damage.

There was no fire caused by the explosion and no evacuations. A HAZMAT is at the scene trying to figure out what to do with the tank, Fornell added.

