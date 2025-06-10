2 Isle Royale campers found dead

The Brief Two campers were found dead on Isle Royale on Sunday. They have not been identified. Park rangers had to hike 11 miles to get to the bodies.



Officials are working to learn more after two unidentified people were found dead at a remote backcountry campground on Isle Royale over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, two reports were received around 4 p.m. Sunday about two people dead at a campground at the Michigan park.

Related article

Two park rangers hiked 11 miles through the night to get to the dead campers early Monday. Afterward, more ground and aviation resources responded, and an investigation is ongoing.

The cause of death is unknown.