2 Isle Royale campers found dead
Officials are working to learn more after two unidentified people were found dead at a remote backcountry campground on Isle Royale over the weekend.
According to the National Park Service, two reports were received around 4 p.m. Sunday about two people dead at a campground at the Michigan park.
Two park rangers hiked 11 miles through the night to get to the dead campers early Monday. Afterward, more ground and aviation resources responded, and an investigation is ongoing.
The cause of death is unknown.
The Source: This information is from the National Park Service.