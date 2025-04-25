2 killed at bus stop after speeding driver crashes on Detroit's west side

Two people are dead after a crash at Fenkell and Evergreen and a female driver is under arrest on Detroit's west side Friday night.

The crash happened at 7 p.m. when a gray SUV speeding southbound on Evergreen veered into the northbound lane into a bus stop area hitting two pedestrians, Detroit police said.

The SUV continued to the gas station and hit another vehicle parked at a gas pump. The driver was arrested and the cause that led to the crash is being investigated.

The two victims are a middle aged man and woman, said DPD Cmdr. Ryan Connor.

