2 killed in quadruple shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the block of Rosemont, near Joy Road and Southfield.

Police say they first responded to the area at around 6:00 PM for a group of young people with guns. When they arrived, everyone took off running.

An hour later, they responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. Police say a physical altercation ensued between two groups, and that is when shots were fired.

Two people are dead, and two others are hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. One suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-up.

