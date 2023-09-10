Man accused of killing his mom in Inkster arrested after week-long manhunt

Joshua Hill, the man who is accused of murdering his 64-year-old mom, was taken into custody after being on the run for a week.

According to Michigan State Police, he was taken into custody by Detroit police, and a gun was found on him.

Hill allegedly killed his mom inside of her own home off Glenwood near Middlebelt in Inkster. Police said the woman was shot multiple times Monday, September 4.

That's led to neighbors like Teresa McNea to be quite a bit on edge this week.

"I didn’t probably sleep 2 1/2 hours. You don’t know if Josh is coming back. Is Josh still not caught? Is he in the house next-door? Did he come back on you were all sleeping is he in one of these empty houses?" McNea said. "We’ve known the family for 28 or 29 years now. Really, really good people. I’m shocked."

McNea says the family is kind and church-going and normal but that Josh stood out.

"Their son, Josh, definitely had some mental issues. He kept himself over there in 2 1/2 years. He never spoke to anybody on this block," she said.

Chief Bill Ratliff said the entire neighborhood is shook up and concerned.

"These incidents impact your neighborhood beyond belief people rattled people are concerned," he said. "Clearly anybody that has the wherewithal to shoot their own mother is a danger to the community."

