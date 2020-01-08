2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lottery ticket

Two men in Mississippi allegedly attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it, authorities said.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000. Latham was also charged with false identification information, according to WCBI-TV.

The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning, Sgt. Adam Nelson said.

Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket that appeared to have the winning numbers glued onto it.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, are pictured in booking photos. (Photo credit: Flowood Police Department)

The men, who pleaded not guilty, were being held at the Rankin County Jail, authorities said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.