2 men accused of robbing, shooting victim outside Downtown Detroit nightclub

article

The Brief Two men are accused of robbing and shooting a man outside a Downtown Detroit nightclub. The suspects fled but were caught in Southfield. The men are now facing numerous felony charges.



Two suspects are now facing charges after a robbery and shooting outside a Detroit nightclub on Monday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Alveon Roosevelt Kindle, 21, of Clinton Township, was charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and three counts of felony firearm.

Paul Monyee Kindle, 23, of Southfield, was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, armed robbery, and two counts of felony firearm. According to court records, he is a convicted felon.

The backstory:

Detroit police officers responded to a club in the 1500 block of Woodward Avenue after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodward and Adams around 12:30 a.m. Monday. While canvassing the area, they found a 27-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound in front of a club. He was taken to a hospital.

Police learned that the victim allegedly had his necklace stolen by Paul Kindle and Alveon Kindle. When he tried to get the necklace back, he was shot.

The suspects fled the scene, but were arrested in Southfield a short time later, police said.

What's next:

Both men were remanded to the Wayne County Jail. They are due back in court on May 14.