2 men charged after shooting at Dearborn strip club

Two Dearborn men are facing charges after a shooting Saturday at a strip club.

Khalil Elgarmi and Izeddine Elgarmi are charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and felony firearm in connection with the double shooting at BT'S Executive Club.

They were given $15,000,000 cash bonds. If they were to post bond, they would be required to wear GPS tethers.

Police were called to the club on Michigan Avenue around 12:40 a.m. after two people were shot. A 34-year-old victim was hurt and listed in critical condition, while a 50-year-old victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Police said Khalil Elgarmi and Izeddine Elgarmi fled but were located and arrested without incident around 5 a.m.

The shooting was not random, police said.

The men are due back in court Dec. 29 for a probable cause conference.