2 men convicted of murder for Pontiac drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old girl

article

The Brief Juries convicted two men of murder for a 2022 sentence that killed a 7-year-old girl in Pontiac. Ariah Jackson was riding in a vehicle with her mother and cousins when Jajuan McDonald started shooting at the vehicle, hitting the child. Sentencing review hearings are scheduled since the men cannot be automatically scheduled to life without parole due to Michigan young offender laws.



Two men are both looking at lengthy prison sentences after a 2022 drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Pontiac.

JaJuan McDonald, 21, and Justin Rouser, 23, were both found guilty of murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, and five counts of felony firearm by juries this week for the shooting that resulted in Ariah Jackson's death.

The backstory:

At around 4:50 p.m. on March 18, 2022, Ariah was on her way home from school with her mother, sister, and two cousins, according to police.

Ariah's mother said that she picked up the girls from the bus stop and noticed two men in an older orange Chevrolet Blazer driving by.

She said she picked the girls up, pulled into the driveway of her home near Paddock St. and Wilson Ave., and that was when the orange car pulled up and started firing shots.

Eight shots were fired, authorities said. Ariah was hit in the back of the head. She was taken to the hospital in a patrol car but died a short time later.

Her mother was also grazed by a bullet. Her cousins, who are 6, 7, and 11, were not hurt.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tracked Rouser to a home in Troy.

As agents were approaching the home, a vehicle with two men inside drove away, authorities said.

Authorities stopped the vehicle and arrested Rouser, who was wearing a ski mask in the front seat.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was gang-related. According to authorities, Rouser is a member of a violent street gang called "4-Block."

McDonald was the shooter, while Rouser was the driver, authorities said.

What they're saying:

"Ariah Jackson was denied the life ahead of her," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "This conviction holds her killers accountable, but it will not bring Ariah back or heal the grief felt by her loved ones. We have lost too many children to guns. We owe it to Ariah and all victims of gun violence to finally address this public health crisis."

What's next:

Prosecutors have 21 days to seek without-parole sentences for McDonald and Rouser because of Michigan young offender laws.

Related article

Sentencing review hearings regarding this issue will be March 3 and 10.