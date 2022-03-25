Suspected shooter charged after 7-year-old Pontiac girl killed in drive-by shooting

article

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a 7-year-old girl was killed in Pontiac last seek.

Justin Rouser is charged with first-degree premeditated homicide, five counts of felony firearms, and five counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the death of the girl.

Rouser was denied bond.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was gang related.

At around 4:50 p.m. March 18, 7-year-old Ariah was on her way home from school with her mother, sister, and two cousins, according to police.

Ariah's mother said that she picked up the girls from the bus stop and noticed two men in an older orange Chevrolet Blazer drive by.

She said she picked the girls up, pulled into the driveway of her home near Paddock St. and Wilson Ave., and that was when the orange car pulled up and started firing shots.

Ariah was hit in the back of the head. She was taken to the hospital in a patrol car but died a short time later.

Her mother was also grazed by a bullet. Her cousins, who are 6, 7, and 11, were not hurt.

Authorities are still searching for the suspected getaway driver, 17-year-old JaJuan Calvin McDonald. A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK UP.