Police: Off-duty Detroit Fire employee shoots at driver in road rage incident

Her job is to help save lives but an off-duty Detroit Fire Department worker is now accused of trying to take one, instead. Investigators say she opened fire on another driver in a fit of road rage.

Redford police investigating an alleged road rage incident involving an off-duty Detroit Fire Department employee.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning in the area of beech daily and 96

Sources say the woman was on the way to work at a Detroit Fire station when she allegedly fired three shots at a woman’s car.

That woman drove to the Redford Police Department— just a mile away from the crime scene. Authorities aren’t saying if she was hit by any bullets.

The suspect was arrested a short time later

Detroit EMS Chief Sean Larkins released a statement saying:

"The Department was made aware by Redford Police of the arrest of an off-duty Fire Department employee by an outside police agency. The employee has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of the active police investigation. As this is an active police investigation, the Department can offer no further comment at this time."

The suspect could be arraigned as early as Saturday. When she is we expect to find out more including her name and about the circumstances of the incident.



