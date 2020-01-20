2 men killed in shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened early Monday morning on the city's east side.

Two men were killed and were found by a Chevy Impala that appeared to have crashed into a fence.

Police were called to the area of Barlow and Eastwood, near 7 Mile and Gratiot, around 2 a.m. Monday for the shooting.

One man was found inside the vehicle and the other was found lying outside.

Police had the area blocked off for several hours overnight.

Police haven't given any information yet on why the shooting may have happened or who the two victims are.