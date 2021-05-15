Expand / Collapse search

By Camille Amiri
2 men shot, 1 dead while sitting in the car on Shaftsbury Street,

According to police, two men in their 20s were shot while sitting in a car near 7 mile and Shaftsbury; one victim is dead.

DETROIT, Mich. - Around 7:25 pm on Friday, police say two men were shot while sitting in a car on the 18700 block of Shaftsbury on the westside of Detroit. 

Police say an unknown suspect walked up to the car and started shooting. 

According to police, one of the victims has died from his injuries; the other was taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition. 

Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He is around 5'10 with a heavy build and is armed. 

If you have information on this crime, please call the Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.