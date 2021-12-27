2 men shot at apartment complex near I-75 in Detroit

Two men were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex in Detroit.

Police were called to the complex in the 1100 block of E. Canfield Street near I-75 after the shooting.

According to police, the men were talking outside to a third person when someone started shooting. The victims ran toward an apartment building. It appears the shooter fired more shots at the men as they went inside.

One of the men is in critical condition and the other is listed as stable.

The shooting remains under investigation.